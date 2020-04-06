On Monday, April 6, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that schools statewide – including all in the Kent School District – will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here are details from Kent School District:

All out-of-district transportation, school events, field trips, community rentals, athletic practices, and competitions are canceled. There is no access to KSD facilities unless otherwise communicated. School playgrounds are closed as a result of Governor Inslee’s Stay-at-Home Order on March 23, 2020.



Supporting Students & Families

Team KSD is working throughout the closure to provide resources and support for our community.

We continue to unpack the mandates and guidelines around this unprecedented health crisis as we make and implement decisions that best support our students, families, and staff.

We will provide support for our seniors, the class of 2020, to ensure they complete graduation requirements if we are directed to do so by the Washington State Board of Education.



KSD Home Technology Access Survey

We are committed to ensuring equity of access to technology for all KSD students and would like complete this short survey which asks questions about your household computer and internet access as well as support needed for continued learning at home. If you request additional information about access to technology, you will be asked to provide your contact information. We will begin deploying devices to those in need after spring break and are working to secure additional hotspots for families in need. We have been working through the safest way for families and our staff members to deploy devices to our families. We encourage any enrolled KSD family needing a device or support to complete the survey by April 10.

Stay Connected

As part of our coronavirus response, we will continue to send frequent updates with information and resources throughout the prolonged closure.

And here’s a message from Superintendent Watts:

This afternoon Governor Jay Inslee announced the closure of all Washington State public, private and charter schools through the end of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19. Without this decision and the extended Stay Home Stay Health order, the rate of infection will overwhelm the healthcare system.

Our schools will remain closed through the end of the school year. This school closure includes all schools in the Kent School District. At this time, all events for the duration of the school year have been canceled, including graduation ceremonies and proms. We are extremely concerned about all our students, especially our seniors, who we know were looking forward to celebrating their kindergarten through 12th grade accomplishments. It is our hope that we will be able to offer them the opportunity to experience prom and graduation at a later date or in an alternative way.

We will provide you with information in the near future with regards to grades, graduation, transcripts, summer school, continued instruction, and more. We are frequently updating our information page at www.kent.k12.wa.us/closure.

While this is extremely disappointing for all of us and not the outcome we would have wanted, it is a necessary step for us to do our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and making sure we keep our students, families, and staff safe.

We will continue providing services, including continuous learning opportunities and meals to our families.

Thank you all for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Stay at home, practice social distancing when you cannot be at home, wash your hands for twenty seconds often, and stay healthy.