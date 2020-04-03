SPONSORED BY KING COUNTY COUNCILMEMBER DAVE UPTHEGROVE :

Thank You to Essential Workers

Never have I been more proud of King County employees and essential personnel who have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our communities healthy, secure, and functioning.

From King County Public Health employees on the frontlines of the crisis, to King County Metro Transit bus drivers, to nurses and doctors providing medical care to sick people, King County’s essential workers are setting a national example of what outstanding community care looks like.

On behalf of the King County Council and our communities, we thank you.

Emergency Childcare Funding Approved

for First Responders & Essential Workers

To aid these crucial workers, this week I supported legislation that was approved to provide $2.2 million in funding for emergency childcare for first responders and other essential personnel.

This not only provides badly needed economic support to childcare agencies but also takes pressure off families who are doing the necessary work to support the rest of us during this emergency.

It should also help more essential workers to be available to help meet critical staffing shortages.

This childcare support is available to front-line essential medical professionals and support staff, first responders, childcare providers who are providing emergency care, grocery and pharmacy employees and transit workers.

The County will work with a non-profit organization called Childcare Resources to identify providers and match families with vacant slots.

COVID-19 Resources

Visit the King County Council’s COVID-19 Resource Page for a list of financial assistance resources and information about how to sign up for updates from King County Public Health. This page is available in nine different languages, including Spanish, Tagalog, Chinese, Soomaali, and more. You can also visit the King County Regional Donations Connector site to get and give help to individuals, businesses, non-profits and others who have been impacted by this pandemic.

