On Thursday April 2, 2020 Puget Sound Fire, working with Mountain View Fire, responded to a residential fire in Kent that displaced a family of five.

The blaze burned a home in the 15000 block of SE 274th Place (map below).

A large column of heavy black smoke could be seen as Fire Engines approached.

Crews arrived to a fully involved shed, carport and three vehicles on fire.

There were no injuries to occupants, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital with burn injuries to his hand.

Puget Sound Fire said that the blaze had extended into the home, and was beginning to burn the carport of a neighboring home.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire, and managed to save portions of the home and prevent the fire from spreading to the neighbor home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#therewhenyouneedus

#pugetsoundfire