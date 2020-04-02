UPDATE : From Public Health – Seattle & King County’s COVID-19 dashboard for Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 3 p.m.:

CITY OF KENT:

961 residents have a COVID-19 test result , at a rate of 740.4 per 100,000 residents 136 (14.2%) of those have positive results , at a rate of 104.8 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

6 (4.4%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 4.6 per 100,000 residents



Compared to current stats from Kirkland, the county’s hotspot:

922 residents have a COVID-19 test result , at a rate of 1,036.7 per 100,000 residents 219 (23.8%) of those have positive results , at a rate of 246.2 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

47 (21.5%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 52.8 per 100,000 residents



Previous stats, as of one week ago, on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020:

CITY OF KENT:

426 residents had a COVID-19 test result , at a rate of 328.2 per 100,000 residents 50 (11.7%) of those had positive results , at a rate of 38.5 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

3 (6.0%) had died due to illness , at a rate of 2.3 per 100,000 residents



Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.

Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested.