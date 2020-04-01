By Scott Schaefer

At his Wednesday afternoon (April 1, 2020) press conference, Gov. Jay Inslee made a plea to Washington-based businesses, manufacturers, skilled workers and others to step up and help in the current “war” against the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Inslee discussed the supply chain for Personal Protective Equipment, and how it’s currently not at a level strong enough “to defeat this invisible foe.”

He compared current needs to how the state responded during World War II, when workers rallied to build B-29s in Seattle or minesweepers in Bremerton to help win the war.

“If you are a manufacturer or designer, please don’t feel limited if you can’t make the whole enchilada – even if you can just make one part of something, that would help,” Inslee said.

Washington is home to incredible businesses. Now, we need you in this fight to beat COVID-19 . Our nurses, doctors and first responders need PPE. If you can manufacture any of these items, Washington needs you. ➡️ https://t.co/J2ClsjI4m2 https://t.co/ZV71XO9iXU pic.twitter.com/pTJue5mDe6 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 1, 2020

NEEDED: Here is a list of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and infection-control products needed:

The State of Washington is seeking to fill shortages of specific personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection-control products to support our medical system, first responders, public health and care facilities:

Ventilators Disposable gowns Coveralls N95 masks Surgical procedure masks Face shields Gloves Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) PAPR hoods PAPR filters Comfort strips (Max Ari 2000-201) Li-Ion batteries Small (Max Ari 200-36T) Impermeable barriers Sanitizing/disinfectant wipes Hand sanitizer bottles Hand sanitizer refills Cleaning solution spray Digital thermometers (forehead) Disposable thermometers Disposable stethoscopes



NATIONAL GUARD TO HELP FOOD BANKS

Also on Wednesday, Inslee announced that 130 members of the Washington National Guard are mobilizing to help food banks across the state, so noone goes hungry during this crisis. The hope is to replace thousands of food bank volunteers who may have to stay home during the quarantine with National Guard members.

Currently, there is no call for the National Guard to do more than that.

HOW TO HELP

Washington is receiving a high volume of inquiries and offers related to PPE. To help us respond most effectively, please provide us details:

PURCHASING

If you have something to sell and want to engage in a business relationship with the state, provide us details on what you are offering.

DONATING

The state is focusing on bulk donations to fill the highest needs first. If you have a donation of needed bulk supplies learn more and provide us details on what you are offering.

To donate small quantities of items, or other items, contact your local emergency management agency.

MANUFACTURING

If you are a company willing to shift gears and re-purpose manufacturing operations, provide us details on what you can offer. (link coming soon, check back shortly!)

OTHER OFFERS

If you have another offer of assistance, please provide us details.

DISTRIBUTION OF PPE

he state distributes PPE to local emergency management divisions, which distribute items within their areas. The state is using a data-driven approach to fill the most critical and immediate needs, and is also working to address the ongoing need.

VOLUNTEERING

The Department of Health is supporting enrollment and activation of emergency volunteer health practitioners for the COVID-19 response. If you would like to volunteer to assist with the response, learn more about how to help .



DONATE BLOOD

There’s a vital need for blood donors right now. Visit Bloodworks in the Puget Sound region, and American Red Cross Blood Services elsewhere.

VIDEO

Watch raw video of Inslee’s full press conference below:

