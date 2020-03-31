Our friends at VisitKent.com are conducting a survey about local restaurants, and they’re seeking YOUR help:

Kent Restaurant Local Love Questionnaire

COVID-19 has drastically altered our communities, and it’s no exaggeration to say businesses have been impacted in ways big and small.

As the official tourism program for the City of Kent, Visit Kent is responsible for promoting the city to visitors and locals as a place to visit, play and live.

And during this challenging time, we recognize that you may need a little help promoting your new offerings and telling your story.

Please fill out this quick survey and we’ll use this information to create promotions, social media posts and stories to share with our community. Thank you for your help.