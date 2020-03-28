Sing loud, Kent! In a discordant time, let’s safely join together to create some harmony – join the ‘Seattle Window Sing-Along‘ TONIGHT, SATURDAY, MAR. 28, 2020 – at 7 p.m. sharp!

Sing from your windows or porch to show your appreciation for frontline workers, or to express another desire, or to just defeat COVID-19 and get our lives back to normal.

SONG: “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac.

STEP 1: Prepare to sing along to the music using one of the following (don’t forget about YouTube ads at the beginning!).

Full song *with lyrics* on YouTube:

Vocal-free karaoke version *with lyrics* on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/Po9KAme-cHM

Full song on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/3CPeWqqaHR0hmyfsWhMJQs?si=huVbYEwUSXesTEYqzleSxg

Lyrics –> https://songmeanings.com/songs/view/13221/

STEP 2: Throw open your windows! When the clock strikes 7 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020 hit “play” and sing along!

STEP 3: Share photos and videos using the hashtag #SeattleSingAlong