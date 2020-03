On Friday, Mar. 27, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph gave her now-weekly COVID-19 video update.

In the video, the Mayor discusses Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, what essential businesses are, whether documents or letters are needed to travel around the area (they’re not), updates on city employees and services, and also thanks volunteers and community members who have stepped up to help.

Watch Ralph’s full video below: