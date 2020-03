On Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020, Public Health – Seattle & King County released a new interactive data map that shows the number of infections and deaths by city or zip code.

While the website has been overloaded, not loading or often very slow, we finally were able to access it late Thursday morning.

Here’s the breakdown for the City of Kent as of Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020:

CITY OF KENT

426 residents have a COVID-19 test result, at a rate of 328.2 per 100,000 residents 50 (11.7%) of those have positive results, at a rate of 38.5 per 100,000 residents



Among those with a positive result:

3 (6.0%) have died due to illness, at a rate of 2.3 per 100,000 residents



NOTES:

Kirkland – the county’s “hotspot” – is still leading with 585 test results, at a rate of 657.7 per 100,000 residents; 170 (29.1%) of those have positive results at a rate of 191.1 per 100,000 residents ; among those with a positive result: 42 (24.7%) have died due to illness , at a rate of 47.2 per 100,000 residents.



Note that addresses are routinely updated and may change day-to-day as new information is gathered through case investigations. Total numbers may not add up since some records are missing zip-codes.

Rates may not be representative due to the small numbers of people tested to date. The rates will change as more people are tested.

King County’s COVID-19 data is below, with local cities listed at the top:

Kent: 426 tests results, 50 positive cases, 3 deaths Burien: 144 test results, 11 positive cases, 1 death Des Moines: 120 tests results, 16 positive cases, 0 deaths Normandy Park: 18 test results, 2 positive, 0 deaths SeaTac: 92 test results, 4 positive, 0 deaths Tukwila: 75 test results, 10 positive cases, 0 deaths Renton: 487 test results, 72 positive cases, 2 deaths Seattle: 4,606 test results, 461 positive cases, 16 deaths