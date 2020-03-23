As we all quarantine safely at home, sometimes we still get the urge to get delicious food from our favorite area restaurants.
But sadly – due to the recent closing of restaurants and bars – that’s no longer possible, at least for a while.
However, many local restaurants are still cooking their great foods, and are offering delivery and pickup order options.
NOTES:
Here are some ways to order online – just enter your address to see what's available:
For a full list of Kent Station restaurants and other businesses, click here.
Below is a list of Kent-area restaurants that are offering Take Out food, courtesy our friends at VisitKent.com and the City of Kent’s Economic & Community Development Department:
AMERICAN, BBQ
Altha’s Lousiana Spices & Kitchen
201 E Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 831-8834
https://althascajunspices.com/
Dogwood Cafe & Lounge
222 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-4905
https://kentdogwood.com
Egghole
229 Washington Ave N., Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-2308
https://www.toasttab.com/egghole/v2/online-order#!/
JP’s Taproom & Grill
13038 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 277-4354
https://www.jpsbars.com/
Shake N’ Go
18012 68th Ave S # 104, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 656-1599
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shake-n-Go/137679392942933
Family Drive In
1124 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-0837
https://www.doordash.com/store/family-drive-in-kent-683520/en-US
Chestnut Café
8009 S 180th St, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-5380
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Chestnut-Cafe/159907000706855
Slowpokes Sandwiches
18010 East Valley Rd., Kent, WA
(425) 656-5297
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Slowpokes-Sandwiches/111733762197734
Dick’s Drive In
24220 Pacific Highway South, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 304-5025
https://www.ddir.com/kentlocation/
Herfy’s Burgers
25666 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 859-3292
https://www.doordash.com/store/herfy-s-burgers-kent-576603/en-US
BBQ Pete’s
6621 South 211th St Suite 106, Kent, WA 98032
https://www.bbqpetes.com/
Nana’s Southern Kitchen
10234 SE 256th St. #102
(253) 243-6711
https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/nanas-southern-kitchen-10234-se-256th-st-ste-102-kent/1949464
TOGO’S
438 Ramsay Way Ste 111, Kent, WA
(253) 656-0123
https://www.togos.com/
The Habit
12900 SE KENT KANGLEY RDKENT, WA 98030
(253) 630-5337
https://www.habitburger.com/
Airways Bistro
320 W Harrison St, Kent, WA 98032
http://airwaysbrewing.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken
25616 102nd Place SE Kent, WA 98030
(253) 854-4535
https://ezellschicken.com/locations/
McDonald’s on 212th
8320 S 212th Street, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 872-9588
Menu: mcdonalds.com
Delivery: ubereats.com & doordash.com
Mobile App: mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/deals.html
Subway
1529 W Meeker Street
(253) 859-3517
124 N. Central Ave
(253) 859-3830
Order via UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and GrubHub
Wing Stop – Kent Station
321 Ramsay Way, Suite 101, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-2788
https://www.wingstop.com/location/wingstop-784-kent-wa-98032/menu
Panera Bread
521 2nd Place North, Suite 101, Kent 98032
(253) 854-1711
https://delivery.panerabread.com/?utm_medium=brand-microsite
CHINESE, TAIWANESE & KOREAN
Imperial Garden
18230 E Valley Hwy #116, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 656-0999
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Imperial-Garden-Seafood-Restaurant-116462568378236/about/
Jang Soo Tofu
18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-8638
http://restaurantportals.com/JangSooTofuRestaurant/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Jang-Soo-Tofu/150597361633787
Lucky House Chinese
317 E. Smith St.
(253) 499-6702
https://www.luckyhousekent.com/
Spring Kitchen – Kent Station
208 W Kent Station St, STE 104, Kent WA, 98032
(253) 854 1211
https://www.springkitchenrestaurant.com/kent-station-menu
Szechuan First
18124 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 656-0889
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Szechuan-Sichuan-Restaurant/Szechuan-First-Restaurant-249580905090923/
Hue Ky Mi Gia
18230 E Valley Hwy #152, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 282-1268
http://huekymigia.com/
V Garden
18230 E Valley Hwy #165, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-1988
https://www.facebook.com/pages/V-Garden/108565689216241?nr
Golden Dynasty
126 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 859-7025
http://goldendynastykent.net/
Champion Gourmet Service
18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA
(425) 251-1605
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Champion-Gourmet/152179168182100
Main Garden Restaurant
24437 Russell Road #120 Kent, WA 98032
(253) 850-7070
https://www.main-garden.com
FILIPINO & HAWAIIAN
Aloha Hawaiian Grill
18016 71st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 656-5283
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aloha-Hawaiian-Grill/121582331185299
Big Boys Kainan
21230 84th Ave S., Kent, 98032
(253) 246-7450
https://www.iwantsomebigboys.com
FilCuisine
23843 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 239-4429
https://fil-cuisine.business.site
INDIAN
India House
25410 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 859-2100
http://www.indiahousekent.com/
Golden Indian Curry House
20938 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 852-1425
https://www.goldenindiancurryhouse.com/
Jot Indian Sweets and Restaurant
25445 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030
(206) 227-5145
https://www.jotindiansweets.com/
MEDITERRANEAN & MIDDLE EASTERN
Afghan Cuisine
224 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 236-8117
https://afghan-cuisine-kent.wixsite.com/afghancuisinekent
Gyro Station
512 Ramsay Way Unit 106, Kent WA 98032
(253) 277-7570
https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/gyro-station-512-ramsay-way-ste-106-kent/1452709
Ishtar Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine
421 Central Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 588-3011
https://www.doordash.com/store/ishtar-greek-mediterranean-cuisine-kent-125812/en-US/
www.olivetreemenu.com
MEXICAN & CENTRAL AMERICAN
Agave Cocina & Cantina
504 Ramsay Way #107, Kent WA 98032
(253) 277-2053
https://www.doordash.com/store/agave-cocina—cantina-kent-23237/en-US/
Baja Fresh
8825 S 180th St, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 264-0131
https://www.bajafresh.com/stores/mexican-food-kent/30472
Circo Circo
25440 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 946-0396
https://www.facebook.com/circocircofamily/
Chipotle Mexican Grill
512 Ramsay Way, Ste 101, Kent WA 98032
(253) 850-3777
https://www.chipotle.com/order
Aguacateros Taqueria & Restaurant
24020 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 854-2148
http://www.aguacaterosrestaurant.com/
Mexico Lindo
203 4th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-5320
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mexico-Lindo/120617377955112
El Salvador Pupuseria Tita’s Restaurant
26026 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 946-0664
https://www.facebook.com/ElSalvadorPupuseriaTitasRestaurant/
Mariscos Culiacan
26218 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 429-2350
https://www.facebook.com/mariscosculiacan915/
Paparepas (Venezuelan)
21224 84th Ave S, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 981-4810
https://www.paparepas.com/s/order
Burritos El Incapaz
326 W. Meeker
(253) 854-1601
https://www.yelp.com/biz/burritos-el-incapaz-kent
Taco Time NW:
Kent – Meeker
1302 W Meeker Kent, WA 98032
(253) 520.1915
Kent – East Hill
25649 104th Avenue SE Kent, WA 98030
(253) 850.8898
PIZZA & ITALIAN
A Pizza Mart
24618 Military Rd S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 945-9030
https://www.pizzamartkent.com/
Can Am Pizza
23819 104th Ave SE
(253) 856-7777
https://togoorder.com/web/1550#/
Mama Stortini’s
240 W Kent Station St #104, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-5050
https://www.mamastortinis.com/order-online/
Mod Pizza – Kent Station
417 Ramsay Way, Suite 105, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 987-8070
https://orders.modpizza.com
Mod Pizza – Lake Meridian
13030 Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 216-7025
https://orders.modpizza.com/menu/lake-meridian/
Papa Murphy’s
Various locations
https://order.papamurphys.com/menu/papa-murphys-kent-kangley
Reds Wine Bar
321 Ramsay Way, Suite 110, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-1852
http://www.redswinebar-kent.com/#intro
Paolo’s Italian Restaurant
23810 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 850-2233
https://www.paolositalian.com
SEAFOOD
The Boiling Crawfish
21022 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 236-4468
https://www.facebook.com/boilingcrawfishkent/
SUSHI & JAPANESE
K-Ton
21110 84th Ave S #103, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 395-1070
Poke Bar
https://www.ilovepokebar.com/menu
Shibu Ramen – Kent Station
437 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 246-7744
https://www.shiburamen.com
Trapper’s Sushi – Kent Station
321 Ramsay Way, Suite 103, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 236-8712
https://www.toasttab.com/trappers-sushi-kent-station/v3
TERIYAKI
Yummy Teriyaki
10844 SE 208th St, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 813-1966
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Yummy-Teriyaki/121484877865311
Buck’s Teriyaki
10611 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 850-4040
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bucks-Teriyaki/115882655099456
Nikko Teriyaki
6621 S 211th St # 105, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-5010
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Nikko-Teriyaki/155736057780627
Konich Teriyaki
23217 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032
(206) 878-4860
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Konichs-Teriyaki/120759777938348
Ichi 2 Teriyaki
13215 SE 240th St Suite B, Kent, WA 98042
(253) 639-7700
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Asian-Restaurant/Ichi-2-Teriyaki-160109784049840/
Kim’s Teriyaki
2011, 841 Central Ave N #101, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-0667
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kims-Teriyaki/115791471775119
Ichi Teriyaki
1313 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 850-0553
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ichi-Teriyaki/113506478683997
King’s Teriyaki
25803 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 850-3112
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kings-Teriyaki/117538944939084
Bento Teriyaki
323 Washington Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 852-4910
https://www.facebook.com/Bento-Teriyaki-172111859497362/
Tokyo Town Teriyaki
21004 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 854-4937
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tokyo-Town-Teriyaki/117828944910857
Wok & Bowl Teriyaki
18012 W Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 656-2992
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Chinese-Restaurant/Wok-Bowl-441387189386268/
Himitsu Teriyaki
10216 SE 256th St #110, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 520-6601
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Himitsu-Teriyaki/117588011593179
THAI
Banyan Tree
504 Ramsay Way Suite 105, Kent, WA, 98032
(253) 981-6333
https://banyantreerestaurant.com
Saya Restaurant
8455 S 212th St, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 395-7987
https://www.facebook.com/SayaJapaneseAndThai/
Thai Chili
211 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 850-5887
http://www.mythaichili.com
Bahn Sip Song
1734 Central Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-0042
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bahn-Sip-Song-Thai-Bistro/302128246801756
Greatest Thai Restaurant
214 E Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 236-4166
https://www.facebook.com/Greatest-Thai-Restaurant-493410941050677/
VIETNAMESE
Pho Saigon Garden
25632 Pacific Hwy S #10, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 946-2233
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Saigon-Garden/119998034678287
Pho Ha
26034 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 941-4235
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Ha-Long/166362936710473
108 Vietnamese Restaurant
18114 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-8803
https://108-vietnamese-restaurant.business.site/
Just Pho You
20038 68th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 398-2447
https://www.facebook.com/JustPhoYouRestaurant/
Pho BAC Café
18119 E Valley Hwy #102, Kent, WA 98032
(425) 251-5008
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Bac/113469305354323
Saigon Soul Vietnamese Restaurant
24202 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 520-6620
http://saigonsoulrestaurant.com/
Pho 7 Simmering Soup
13121 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 630-5980
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Grocery-Store/Pho-7-127981910612760/
Pho T-Q
20942 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 856-8800
https://www.facebook.com/photq1/
Pho Thinh Restaurant
320 E Meeker St #106, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 236-4631
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thinh/187407254635219
COFFEE, BAKERIES & DESSERTS
Alki Bakery
20809 72nd Ave S # 170, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 867-5700
http://www.alkibakery.com
Happy Donut
https://happydonut.business.site/
Cold Stone Creamery
https://visitkent.com/eat/bakeries-desserts/
Happy Donut
10214 SE 240th St a, Kent, WA 98031
(253) 852-3286
https://happydonut.business.site
KJ’s Cakery Bakery
204 Central Ave N #102, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 277-2516
kjscakerybakery.com
Macrina Bakery & Cafe
19215 66th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 395-8017
macrinabakery.com
Mei WA Bakery
18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 236-4559
https://www.yelp.com/biz/mei-wa-bakery-kent
See’s Candies
438 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 373-0349
https://chocolateshops.sees.com/wa/kent/chocolate_shops_kent_wa_2wa003.html
Sweet Themes Bakery
317 W Meeker St Suite A, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 981-4999
http://sweetthemesbakery.com
Starbucks
starbucks.com
Tasty Doux Bakery
10216 SE 256th St #111, Kent, WA 98030
(253) 246-7468
http://www.tastydoux.com
Wild Wheat Bakery
202 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 856-8919
http://wildwheatbakery.com
BARS & PUBS
The Harp Bar and Restaurant
https://theharpbarandrestaurant.com/
Pied Piper Pub
https://www.facebook.com/Pied-Piper-Pub-114158401947513/
Sidetrack Eatery & Pub
https://www.facebook.com/Sidetrack-Pub-and-Eatery-271920082975365/
Bubba’s Place
https://www.facebook.com/Bubbas-Place-121358541212494/
Central Ave Pub and Eatery
http://centralavepub.weebly.com/
JJ’s Bar & Grill
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Pub/JJs-Bar-Grill-117275691625461/
Carriage Square Sports Bar & Grill
https://www.facebook.com/CarriageSquareBar/
Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clubhouse-Sports-Bar-Grill/315282095189638
