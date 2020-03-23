As we all quarantine safely at home, sometimes we still get the urge to get delicious food from our favorite area restaurants.

But sadly – due to the recent closing of restaurants and bars – that’s no longer possible, at least for a while.

However, many local restaurants are still cooking their great foods, and are offering delivery and pickup order options.

NOTES : Please consider this a “living document” that will grow as we gather more information. If you have any restaurants that should be listed (there is no charge ), please email info to [email protected] . Thanks!

), please email info to . Thanks! Advertise on this page, please email Theresa Schaefer at If you own a restaurant and would like toon this page, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected] . Ads will appear on the right side of the directory, near your listing/category.

Here are some ways to order online – just enter your address to see what’s available:

For a full list of Kent Station restaurants and other businesses, click here.

Below is a list of Kent-area restaurants that are offering Take Out food, courtesy our friends at VisitKent.com and the City of Kent’s Economic & Community Development Department:

AMERICAN, BBQ

Altha’s Lousiana Spices & Kitchen

201 E Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 831-8834

https://althascajunspices.com/

Dogwood Cafe & Lounge

222 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-4905

https://kentdogwood.com

Egghole

229 Washington Ave N., Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-2308

https://www.toasttab.com/egghole/v2/online-order#!/

JP’s Taproom & Grill

13038 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 277-4354

https://www.jpsbars.com/

Shake N’ Go

18012 68th Ave S # 104, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 656-1599

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Shake-n-Go/137679392942933

Family Drive In

1124 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-0837

https://www.doordash.com/store/family-drive-in-kent-683520/en-US

Chestnut Café

8009 S 180th St, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-5380

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Chestnut-Cafe/159907000706855

Slowpokes Sandwiches

18010 East Valley Rd., Kent, WA

(425) 656-5297

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Slowpokes-Sandwiches/111733762197734

Dick’s Drive In

24220 Pacific Highway South, Kent, WA 98032

(206) 304-5025

https://www.ddir.com/kentlocation/

Herfy’s Burgers

25666 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 859-3292

https://www.doordash.com/store/herfy-s-burgers-kent-576603/en-US

BBQ Pete’s

6621 South 211th St Suite 106, Kent, WA 98032

https://www.bbqpetes.com/

Nana’s Southern Kitchen

10234 SE 256th St. #102

(253) 243-6711

https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/nanas-southern-kitchen-10234-se-256th-st-ste-102-kent/1949464

TOGO’S

438 Ramsay Way Ste 111, Kent, WA

(253) 656-0123

https://www.togos.com/

The Habit

12900 SE KENT KANGLEY RDKENT, WA 98030

(253) 630-5337

https://www.habitburger.com/

Airways Bistro

320 W Harrison St, Kent, WA 98032

http://airwaysbrewing.com

Ezell’s Famous Chicken

25616 102nd Place SE Kent, WA 98030

(253) 854-4535

https://ezellschicken.com/locations/

McDonald’s on 212th

8320 S 212th Street, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 872-9588

Menu: mcdonalds.com

Delivery: ubereats.com & doordash.com

Mobile App: mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/deals.html

Subway

1529 W Meeker Street

(253) 859-3517

124 N. Central Ave

(253) 859-3830

Order via UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash, and GrubHub

Wing Stop – Kent Station

321 Ramsay Way, Suite 101, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-2788

https://www.wingstop.com/location/wingstop-784-kent-wa-98032/menu

Panera Bread

521 2nd Place North, Suite 101, Kent 98032

(253) 854-1711

https://delivery.panerabread.com/?utm_medium=brand-microsite



CHINESE, TAIWANESE & KOREAN

Imperial Garden

18230 E Valley Hwy #116, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 656-0999

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Imperial-Garden-Seafood-Restaurant-116462568378236/about/

Jang Soo Tofu

18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-8638

http://restaurantportals.com/JangSooTofuRestaurant/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Jang-Soo-Tofu/150597361633787

Lucky House Chinese

317 E. Smith St.

(253) 499-6702

https://www.luckyhousekent.com/

Spring Kitchen – Kent Station

208 W Kent Station St, STE 104, Kent WA, 98032

(253) 854 1211

https://www.springkitchenrestaurant.com/kent-station-menu

Szechuan First

18124 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 656-0889

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Szechuan-Sichuan-Restaurant/Szechuan-First-Restaurant-249580905090923/

Hue Ky Mi Gia

18230 E Valley Hwy #152, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 282-1268

http://huekymigia.com/

V Garden

18230 E Valley Hwy #165, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-1988

https://www.facebook.com/pages/V-Garden/108565689216241?nr

Golden Dynasty

126 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 859-7025

http://goldendynastykent.net/

Champion Gourmet Service

18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA

(425) 251-1605

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Champion-Gourmet/152179168182100

Main Garden Restaurant

24437 Russell Road #120 Kent, WA 98032

(253) 850-7070

https://www.main-garden.com



FILIPINO & HAWAIIAN

Aloha Hawaiian Grill

18016 71st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 656-5283

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Aloha-Hawaiian-Grill/121582331185299

Big Boys Kainan

21230 84th Ave S., Kent, 98032

(253) 246-7450

https://www.iwantsomebigboys.com

FilCuisine

23843 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 239-4429

https://fil-cuisine.business.site

INDIAN

India House

25410 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 859-2100

http://www.indiahousekent.com/

Golden Indian Curry House

20938 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 852-1425

https://www.goldenindiancurryhouse.com/

Jot Indian Sweets and Restaurant

25445 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030

(206) 227-5145

https://www.jotindiansweets.com/

MEDITERRANEAN & MIDDLE EASTERN

Afghan Cuisine

224 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 236-8117

https://afghan-cuisine-kent.wixsite.com/afghancuisinekent

Gyro Station

512 Ramsay Way Unit 106, Kent WA 98032

(253) 277-7570

https://www.grubhub.com/restaurant/gyro-station-512-ramsay-way-ste-106-kent/1452709

Ishtar Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine

421 Central Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(206) 588-3011

https://www.doordash.com/store/ishtar-greek-mediterranean-cuisine-kent-125812/en-US/

Olive Tree Mediterranean Restaurant

12930 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, Wa 98030

MEXICAN & CENTRAL AMERICAN

Agave Cocina & Cantina

504 Ramsay Way #107, Kent WA 98032

(253) 277-2053

https://www.doordash.com/store/agave-cocina—cantina-kent-23237/en-US/



Baja Fresh

8825 S 180th St, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 264-0131

https://www.bajafresh.com/stores/mexican-food-kent/30472

Circo Circo

25440 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 946-0396

https://www.facebook.com/circocircofamily/

Chipotle Mexican Grill

512 Ramsay Way, Ste 101, Kent WA 98032

(253) 850-3777

https://www.chipotle.com/order



Aguacateros Taqueria & Restaurant

24020 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 854-2148

http://www.aguacaterosrestaurant.com/

Mexico Lindo

203 4th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-5320

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mexico-Lindo/120617377955112

El Salvador Pupuseria Tita’s Restaurant

26026 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 946-0664

https://www.facebook.com/ElSalvadorPupuseriaTitasRestaurant/

Mariscos Culiacan

26218 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

(206) 429-2350

https://www.facebook.com/mariscosculiacan915/

Paparepas (Venezuelan)

21224 84th Ave S, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 981-4810

https://www.paparepas.com/s/order

Burritos El Incapaz

326 W. Meeker

(253) 854-1601

https://www.yelp.com/biz/burritos-el-incapaz-kent



Taco Time NW:

https://tacotimenw.com

Kent – Meeker

1302 W Meeker Kent, WA 98032

(253) 520.1915

Kent – East Hill

25649 104th Avenue SE Kent, WA 98030

(253) 850.8898

PIZZA & ITALIAN

A Pizza Mart

24618 Military Rd S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 945-9030

https://www.pizzamartkent.com/

Can Am Pizza

23819 104th Ave SE

(253) 856-7777

https://togoorder.com/web/1550#/

Mama Stortini’s

240 W Kent Station St #104, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-5050

https://www.mamastortinis.com/order-online/



Mod Pizza – Kent Station

417 Ramsay Way, Suite 105, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 987-8070

https://orders.modpizza.com

Mod Pizza – Lake Meridian

13030 Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 216-7025

https://orders.modpizza.com/menu/lake-meridian/

Papa Murphy’s

Various locations

https://order.papamurphys.com/menu/papa-murphys-kent-kangley

Reds Wine Bar

321 Ramsay Way, Suite 110, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-1852

http://www.redswinebar-kent.com/#intro

Paolo’s Italian Restaurant

23810 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 850-2233

https://www.paolositalian.com

SEAFOOD

The Boiling Crawfish

21022 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 236-4468

https://www.facebook.com/boilingcrawfishkent/

SUSHI & JAPANESE

K-Ton

21110 84th Ave S #103, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 395-1070

Poke Bar

https://www.ilovepokebar.com/menu

Shibu Ramen – Kent Station

437 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 246-7744

https://www.shiburamen.com



Trapper’s Sushi – Kent Station

321 Ramsay Way, Suite 103, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 236-8712

https://www.toasttab.com/trappers-sushi-kent-station/v3

TERIYAKI

Yummy Teriyaki

10844 SE 208th St, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 813-1966

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Yummy-Teriyaki/121484877865311

Buck’s Teriyaki

10611 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 850-4040

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bucks-Teriyaki/115882655099456

Nikko Teriyaki

6621 S 211th St # 105, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-5010

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Nikko-Teriyaki/155736057780627

Konich Teriyaki

23217 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

(206) 878-4860

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Konichs-Teriyaki/120759777938348

Ichi 2 Teriyaki

13215 SE 240th St Suite B, Kent, WA 98042

(253) 639-7700

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Asian-Restaurant/Ichi-2-Teriyaki-160109784049840/

Kim’s Teriyaki

2011, 841 Central Ave N #101, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-0667

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kims-Teriyaki/115791471775119

Ichi Teriyaki

1313 W Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 850-0553

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ichi-Teriyaki/113506478683997

King’s Teriyaki

25803 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 850-3112

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kings-Teriyaki/117538944939084

Bento Teriyaki

323 Washington Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 852-4910

https://www.facebook.com/Bento-Teriyaki-172111859497362/

Tokyo Town Teriyaki

21004 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 854-4937

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tokyo-Town-Teriyaki/117828944910857

Wok & Bowl Teriyaki

18012 W Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 656-2992

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Chinese-Restaurant/Wok-Bowl-441387189386268/

Himitsu Teriyaki

10216 SE 256th St #110, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 520-6601

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Himitsu-Teriyaki/117588011593179

THAI

Banyan Tree

504 Ramsay Way Suite 105, Kent, WA, 98032

(253) 981-6333

https://banyantreerestaurant.com



Saya Restaurant

8455 S 212th St, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 395-7987

https://www.facebook.com/SayaJapaneseAndThai/

Thai Chili

211 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 850-5887

http://www.mythaichili.com



Bahn Sip Song

1734 Central Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 854-0042

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bahn-Sip-Song-Thai-Bistro/302128246801756

Greatest Thai Restaurant

214 E Meeker St, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 236-4166

https://www.facebook.com/Greatest-Thai-Restaurant-493410941050677/

VIETNAMESE

Pho Saigon Garden

25632 Pacific Hwy S #10, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 946-2233

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Saigon-Garden/119998034678287

Pho Ha

26034 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 941-4235

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Ha-Long/166362936710473

108 Vietnamese Restaurant

18114 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-8803

https://108-vietnamese-restaurant.business.site/

Just Pho You

20038 68th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 398-2447

https://www.facebook.com/JustPhoYouRestaurant/

Pho BAC Café

18119 E Valley Hwy #102, Kent, WA 98032

(425) 251-5008

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Bac/113469305354323

Saigon Soul Vietnamese Restaurant

24202 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 520-6620

http://saigonsoulrestaurant.com/

Pho 7 Simmering Soup

13121 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 630-5980

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Grocery-Store/Pho-7-127981910612760/

Pho T-Q

20942 108th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 856-8800

https://www.facebook.com/photq1/

Pho Thinh Restaurant

320 E Meeker St #106, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 236-4631

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thinh/187407254635219

COFFEE, BAKERIES & DESSERTS

Alki Bakery

20809 72nd Ave S # 170, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 867-5700

http://www.alkibakery.com

Happy Donut

https://happydonut.business.site/

Cold Stone Creamery

https://visitkent.com/eat/bakeries-desserts/

Happy Donut

10214 SE 240th St a, Kent, WA 98031

(253) 852-3286

https://happydonut.business.site

KJ’s Cakery Bakery

204 Central Ave N #102, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 277-2516

kjscakerybakery.com



Macrina Bakery & Cafe

19215 66th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 395-8017

macrinabakery.com

Mei WA Bakery

18230 E Valley Hwy, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 236-4559

https://www.yelp.com/biz/mei-wa-bakery-kent



See’s Candies

438 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 373-0349

https://chocolateshops.sees.com/wa/kent/chocolate_shops_kent_wa_2wa003.html

Sweet Themes Bakery

317 W Meeker St Suite A, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 981-4999

http://sweetthemesbakery.com

Starbucks

starbucks.com

Tasty Doux Bakery

10216 SE 256th St #111, Kent, WA 98030

(253) 246-7468

http://www.tastydoux.com

Wild Wheat Bakery

202 1st Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

(253) 856-8919

http://wildwheatbakery.com

BARS & PUBS

The Harp Bar and Restaurant

https://theharpbarandrestaurant.com/

Pied Piper Pub

https://www.facebook.com/Pied-Piper-Pub-114158401947513/

Sidetrack Eatery & Pub

https://www.facebook.com/Sidetrack-Pub-and-Eatery-271920082975365/

Bubba’s Place

https://www.facebook.com/Bubbas-Place-121358541212494/

Central Ave Pub and Eatery

http://centralavepub.weebly.com/

JJ’s Bar & Grill

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Pub/JJs-Bar-Grill-117275691625461/

Carriage Square Sports Bar & Grill

https://www.facebook.com/CarriageSquareBar/

Clubhouse Sports Bar and Grill

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clubhouse-Sports-Bar-Grill/315282095189638