On Friday, Mar. 20, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph gave a video update on how the city is dealing with the COVID-19 coronavirus update.

In the video, Ralph speaks about the new, temporary suspension of the city’s Plastic Bag Ban, employees working from home, the Permit Center, City Council meetings being moved to online only, safety guidelines, supporting local businesses during this crisis and much more.

“I just wanted to drop you a note to wish you a happy week ahead and update you on the current status of COVID-19 and the measures we are taking here in Kent,” the Mayor said. “In the end, just remember – we are Kent, we’ve got this,” Ralph said.

Watch the full video below: