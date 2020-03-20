UPDATE : Kent Mayor Dana Ralph announced on Friday, Mar. 20, 2020 that the city’s Plastic Bag Ban has been suspended temporarily, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“Many residents have shared their concerns in recent days regarding the City of Kent’s plastic bag ban and the associated risks of reusable bags in spreading COVID-19,” Ralph said. “We are pleased to have worked with the Washington State Grocers Association to find a solution during this crisis. In an abundance of caution for resident and worker safety, we will suspend the enforcement of the plastic bag ban during the declaration of emergency for COVID-19.”

This will enable residents to pause the use of reusable bags.

This will also allow retailers to use whatever bags they can obtain to bag supplies and groceries that residents need in a timely manner.

This suspension of the enforcement of this ordinance will last until Mayor Ralph withdraws the declaration of the state of emergency.

“We are calling on retailers to not charge 8 cents for the bags they provide to customers during this time,” Ralph added.