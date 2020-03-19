Photo courtesy Auburn Examiner

Kent Police officers responded to a shooting in the area 2nd Ave N. and W. Cloudy Street (map below) on Wednesday night, Mar. 18, 2020, just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head.

Puget Sound Fire and medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Kent Police Detectives are talking with a possible witness and are canvassing the neighborhood looking for any additional witnesses and/or surveillance video.

Kent Detectives are still gathering information to determine what led up to tonight’s incident.

Witnesses can call the Kent Police Department tip line at (253) 856-5808 or 911, and please reference Kent Police case number 20-3798.