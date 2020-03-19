Early Thursday morning, Mar. 19, 2020, one firefighter was injured after falling through a hole in the floor at a house fire on the east hill of Kent.

Puget Sound Fire says crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 23400 block of 116th Ave SE, near Fire Station 74 (map below).

The first engine to arrive knocked down the fire from the outside before making entry.

While firefighters were conducting a search of the first floor, two of them fell through a hole in the floor that had been partially covered by the residents.

One of the firefighters was able to free himself, but the other was suspended upside down in wires from the ceiling. Other firefighters that were inside the house – plus an additional crew from outside – were used to free him. He was brought outside in less than 5 minutes with no injuries.

Puget Sound Fire responding to a reported house fire at the 23400 block of 116 ave Adele in Kent. First arriving engine reports heavy fire from one side of house. PIO enroute. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 19, 2020 Fire out and cause under investigation. House not occupied and attempting to contact owner. pic.twitter.com/yveGn5XCAb — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 19, 2020

Photos courtesy Puget Sound Fire: