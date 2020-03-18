As the unprecedented COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has forced the closing of the Kent School District (KSD), officials want to reassure residents that all children in our community, up to age 18, whether or not on the Free or Reduced Meal Program, will be fed.

NOTE: The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation, and service times and locations are subject to change.

Child Eligibility:

Must be 0-18 years old : The child or teen must be 18 years old or younger to receive free meals. Must be present : The eligible child or teen must be present to receive their grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals. Available Monday-Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.



Beginning Tuesday, March 17, free breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed together Monday-Friday between 10:00-11:00 a.m. at select school and community partner sites across our district throughout the closure:

Birch Creek Youth Center: 12910 SE 273rd Street, Kent, WA 98030 Carriage Crest Elementary: 18235 140th Avenue SE, Renton, WA, 98058 Cascade Youth Center: 20500 106th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031 Cedar Heights Middle School: 19640 SE 272nd Street, Covington, WA, 98042 Covington Elementary: 25811 156th Avenue SE Covington, WA 98042 Kent Elementary: 24700 64th Avenue S, Kent, WA, 98032 Kent YMCA: 10828 SE 248th Street, Kent, WA 98030 Kent-Meridian High School: 10020 SE 256th Street, Kent, WA 98031 Kentridge High School: 12430 SE 208th Street, Kent, WA 98031 Valli Kee Youth Center: 23401 104th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031 (No Service April 6-10)



KSD will not be serving meals during our regularly scheduled spring break, April 6-10, 2020.

Meal Service Outside KSD

If your child attends school in KSD but lives within another district, your child can receive meals from the district where you are currently living. Please check that district’s website for their service information.

