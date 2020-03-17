Effectively Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, the City of Kent has taken the following actions due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak:

We have closed City Hall, Centennial Center, the Police Department, the Shops, the Senior Center, Kent Commons and the Municipal Court to the public.

The Clerks office, finance customer service and permit center will be open on Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only.

Most City employees are being directed to work remotely. We have cancelled all board and commission meetings. We have cancelled the City Council workshop for tomorrow and are moving Council’s Committee of the Whole to a phone meeting. We are encouraging residents to not attend the Council meeting and instead submit public comment to [email protected] We have cancelled all City related travel and trainings Bars and dining establishments will remain closed but open for take out and delivery and we encourage residents to support our local small businesses.



Here’s a video from Mayor Dana Ralph: