Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine held a press conference in Seattle on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 to discuss the expanding state and local response to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
To limit the spread of this public health crisis, Constantine and Health Officer Jeff Duchin announced a new Local Health Order that directed public health actions effective Monday, March 16:
- All events with more than 50 people are prohibited until further notice
- All events with fewer than 50 people are discouraged and prohibited unless organizers observe COVID-19 prevention measures.
- All bars, dance clubs, fitness and health clubs, movie theaters, nightclubs, and other social and recreational establishments will be closed until at least March 31.
- All restaurants and food service establishments cannot provide dining room service. They may remain open for drive-through, takeout and delivery.
- All other retail – including banks, grocery stores, hardware stores and pharmacies – should and may remain open, provided they observe COVID-19 prevention measures.
- Under the order, events include: community, civic, public, leisure, or sporting events; parades; concerts; festivals; conventions; fundraisers; and similar activities.
VIDEO
Here’s the full, raw video of the press conference:
