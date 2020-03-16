A shed fire spread to a house in the 25200 block of Reith Road in Kent (map below) on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020.

Puget Sound Fire says that the blaze started in 10 x 10 shed, then spread to the deck of house.

There were no injuries, and the fire is being investigated.

Reith Road was shut down temporarily between 46th Ave S. and S. 253rd Streets.