Satwinder Kaur – who was elected to the Kent City Council in Nov. 2017 – announced on Saturday, March 14, 2020 that she will be running for the Washington State House of Representatives in the 47th Legislative District this year.

Her term on Kent Council is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021. If elected to the new position in November, she would likely resign and a new Councilmember would be appointed to finish her term.

Elections for this position will take place in 2020, with the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, and a primary election on Aug. 4, 2020. The filing deadline is May 15, 2020.

Currently the 47th – which includes parts of Kent, Covington and Auburn – is represented by Democratic Representatives Debra Entenman and Pat Sullivan.

“I believe strongly in community and public service,” Kaur said in a Facebook post. “I believe public service is about ensuring every person feels like they have a place and a purpose in our community.”

Kaur added that the recent events where King County bought a Kent motel and turned it into a quarantine facility suggests “our communities are becoming an afterthought.”

She added:

“I believe Auburn, Covington, and Kent have a great potential and deserve good paying jobs, affordable housing and high quality schools for our kids.

“I understand the challenges ahead of us because I talk to you everyday on the Kent City Council. Putting people and transparency first has always been my top priority as a councilmember.

“I am honored to serve my community and plan to create policy at the state level that helps our children, working families and seniors not just survive, but thrive in a vibrant community.

“Over the next few weeks, I look forward to listening and learning about your concerns in the 47th district.

“Please feel free to reach out and thank you for your support!”