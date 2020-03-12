The Washington Advisory Council on Historic Preservation has postponed the Lunar Rover Landmark hearing – originally set for March 27 – due to concerns around the coronavirus, with an anticipated new date in April or May.

“On the bright side, we have more time to get our support letters in!” Campaign Director Michelle Wilmot said. “Huge thanks to those that have sent letters/emails already. It’s really important to show the Council our enthusiasm for recognizing the Lunar Rover’s significant contribution to our local, state and national history.”

A handy sample letter is below as well as attached (download sample letter here).

“The Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicles have been nominated for Washington State Historic Landmark status. The nomination is being deliberated at a public hearing Friday, March 27, 9 a.m. in the Fireside Room at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1515 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia.

“Your help by sending a letter of support is appreciated immensely. Please edit and customize this sample letter as appropriate. Alternatively, support letters may be emailed to State Architectural Historian, Michael Houser, [email protected] Thank you.”

Sample Letter

YOUR NAME HERE

Your address line 1

Your City, State, Zip Code

Your phone number

March XX, 2020

Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation

PO Box 48343

Olympia, WA 98501

Attn: Michael Houser

Dear Members of the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation,

I am writing to urge your support for adding the Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicles on the Moon to Washington’s Heritage Register.

The Lunar Rover is history’s first and only manned surface transportation system designed to operate on the Moon. Never has so much imagination, research and public investment gone into the production of a wheeled vehicle, making possible the greatest manned explorations of the Moon in 1971-72. At its Kent-based Space Center, The Boeing Company designed, tested and built the four-wheeled vehicles NASA used during Apollo Missions 15, 16 and 17.

The Lunar Rovers represent a signification contribution to Kent’s history as a center for space technology development, as well as Washington’s role in the historic Apollo Program. Countless numbers of Boeing employees and subcontractors worked on the Lunar Rovers, and their achievement remains of major historical value to the city, the state, and our nation.

I support adding the Apollo Lunar Rovers to Washington’s Heritage Register and appreciate your consideration of the same.

Sincerely,

Your Name Here