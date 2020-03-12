The Kent Police Department has been conducting a missing persons investigation involving a 16-year-old female, Asia Wilbon, and they are now asking the public for assistance in locating her.

She was last seen Friday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her residence in Kent, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Asia is a black female, she stands 5’02” tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans or dark colored pants.

Kent Police Detectives are working with limited information.

“With the limited information and the unknown whereabouts of Asia, we are understandably concerned for her and so is her family,” noted Kent Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner.

Kent Police ask that anyone who may know the whereabouts of Asia Wilbon call the Kent Police Tip Line (253) 856-5808 or contact 9-1-1 immediately.