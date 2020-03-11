Our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 that – due to the Covid-19 coronavirus scare – they have cancelled the Cider and Ale Trail previously scheduled for Friday, March 20.

“Well kids, the Covid-19 has hit home,” organizers said. “While our awesome merchants, breweries and cideries were very excited for this event; in light of the rapid changes and virus updates, we will reschedule this event for a better outcome for all.”

Stay tuned though, as the KDP anticipates this fun event will be re-scheduled for this summer.

If you have purchased tickets, they will be issuing refunds ASAP.

