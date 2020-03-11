Following Governor Jay Inslee’s directive announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Kent’s accesso ShoWare Center says that it will now prohibit all public and private gatherings of 250 people or more.

The governor’s office expects the COVID-19 (coronavirus) prohibition on attendees to continue through March 31, 2020, at which time public health officials will determine whether it is safe to return to a typical event schedule.

Several ShoWare Center events are expected to be impacted through the remainder of the month, including the Tacoma Stars soccer team and the Seattle Thunderbirds hockey team.

“We are currently working with our event organizers and sport team tenants to determine how to best manage the events,” said Tim Higgins, accesso ShoWare Center General Manager. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding regarding this issue, as the health and public safety of our guests and employees remain a priority. The coronavirus response represents an unprecedented time for us, but we hope to return to normal operations soon.”

Higgins adds that facility staff is working with the teams to determine how this directive will impact the remaining season schedule.

The limited attendance ban includes King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, which are home to nearly 4 million people.

“We are not helpless – we have the ability to seize our own destiny and the safety of our loved ones by acting to do what is necessary and effective in reducing the rate of the spread of this epidemic. There is no magic silver bullet at the moment medically but there is a very successful effort that we can take to slow the spread of this disease, and that’s to reduce the social interactions…in our lives,” said Governor Inslee.

ASM Global says that it is working with entertainment promoters to determine whether impacted live music events will be rescheduled or canceled.

More information regarding scheduled events – along with possible ticket refunds – is expected in the next few days.

ASM Global encourages fans to visit the accesso ShoWare Center website at www.accessoshowarecenter.com for the most recent updates.