From our friends at theKent Downtown Partnership:

Kent’s Morrill Bank building was built in 1906, when it was established by M.M. Morrill on the corner of 1st Ave and Gowe Street (map below).

It kept Morrill’s name until 1912 when it became the First National Bank of Kent.

The building still remains, although it looks much different.

Fast forward 114 years…Multi-Service Center, current owner of the building, was doing some recent tenant improvements to its Alleluia Catholic Store and came across something really cool – the old bank vault in the floor!

The vault will be cleaned up and covered with see-through flooring to preserve this amazing history and offer a glimpse into the building’s past.

“Thank you Multi-Service Center and 4Culture for helping to protect and enhance Kent’s history!”

