Due to the coronavirus scare, Dick’s Drive-In has posted a sign that encourages customers to stop using cash to pay for food.

“Dear Customers,

In an abundance of caution, we ask you to please pay with Credit or Debit card if possible rather than cash. While we are still accepting cash at this time, our employees have additional sanitation requirements for all orders that involve cash and it may impact our speed of service.”

The policy is apparently voluntary, and the burger joint is still accepting cash dollars.

But, according to the signs posted at its restaurants and an Instagram post, Dick's would prefer that customers pay with credit or debit card "if possible."

Despite Dick’s concerns over whether cash dollars are safe, there is no consensus among health professionals on whether it can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Dick’s Drive-In is located at 24220 Pacific Hwy S.: