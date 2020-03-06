Photos courtesy Kent Arts Commission

Have you seen the whimsical and beautiful new art that’s popped up in downtown Kent?

Artist Will Schlough’s “Neighbors #1” is on the historic 105 Building (at 105 W. Smith Street; map below) facing Kent’s Sound Transit station:

“This is a private project that we helped facilitate between the artist and the property owner,” the Kent Arts Commission said.

Funding was provided through 4Culture’s Arts Projects (Individuals) Program.

“We’re very happy to have these larger than life birds as our new neighbors!”