On Friday, March 6, 2020, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This proclamation allows the Mayor to exercise emergency powers to coordinate government resources in the event a response is needed to this public health crisis.

Additionally, Mayor Ralph directed the City Attorney to file for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the King County Government. This action would prevent them opening a public health quarantine facility in Kent for COVID-19 response because they have failed to secure permits and address the City’s serious concerns about public safety.

Additional details will be made available later Friday (at 4 p.m.) during a press conference where Mayor Ralph and Deputy City Attorney Tammy White will address the media.