Late Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020, Court Commissioner Mark Hillman rejected the City of Kent’s temporary restraining order against King County for its purchase and intention of turning the Econo Lodge into a coronavirus quarantine.

“The Mayor is disappointed in the ruling but grateful the court recognizes our serious concerns,” the city said. “The ruling allows the County to house up to 15 people at the public health quarantine facility. We will continue our fight in court next week and are hopeful for a positive outcome. We are still confident a solution can be reached if the County applies for the proper permits and agrees to reasonable conditions for public health and safety.”