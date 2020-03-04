A hearing of the WA State Historic Landmark Commission on Kent’s Lunar Rovers will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. – Noon at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia.

All are invited to attend and show support for Kent’s application to designate the three Lunar Rovers on the Moon as Historic Landmarks.

The Washington State Governor’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will conduct this public hearing to deliberate the merits of the application.

The meeting will include a presentation about the history of the Lunar Rover used in Apollo missions 15, 16 and 17 and why the city is seeking historical landmark status.

The Advisory Council will hear testimony from Mayor Dana Ralph; Mike Lombardi, Boeing’s historian; Kent landmark commissioner Nancy Simpson and others who understand the importance of Kent’s role in the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 missions.

More info at https://www.facebook.com/events/524496111798485/.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is located at 1515 Harrison Ave NW, Olympia, WA 98502: