Officials of the venerable Poverty Bay Wine Festival in Des Moines have announced that the 2020 event set for this Saturday, March 7, has been postponed due to community health concerns.

The festival has been tentatively reset for Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, where it will bring a wine component to the annual Poverty Bay Blues & Brews fest.

With input from participating wineries, vendors, sponsors, the venue (Highline College) and co-presenters Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, the decision was made to be cautious at a time of uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

“This was a hard decision given that the wine fest is a substantial fundraiser for us and Destination Des Moines,” said Rotary Club president Connor Talbott. “Dozens of charities and non-profits benefit from the proceeds, from education and music programs to homelessness and hunger, as well as community festivals and events.”

“We know that real human needs will not diminish, especially now,” Talbott added. “Our hope is that folks will hang on to their tickets and join us on August 29th: for now, we just want our friends, neighbors and partners to be healthy and safe.”

Further details about the postponement including ticket refunding procedures will be at www.drinktomusic.org.