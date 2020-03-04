On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Kent School District Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts released the following statement about the coronavirus and schools:

We have taken today’s King County Public Health recommendations under advisement as we continue planning for potential prolonged school closures due to COVID-19.

There is no confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus in Kent School District at this time. All schools in KSD remain open. Public Health is not recommending closing schools unless there has been a confirmed case in the school. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health will work with our district to determine the best measures including potential school closure.

We are not cancelling or postponing districtwide events; however, our individual schools have the option to reschedule their school-based events. Public Health–Seattle & King County respects each individual district and school’s decisions about closures, postponement of activities, or other social distancing measures – as each school knows the needs of their community best.

We are also aware of the announcement made today by King County Executive Dow Constantine that King County has plans to purchase the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue in Kent to house Coronavirus patients. We will work with our School Board and local elected officials to better understand what this means and how it will impact our community.

We are continuously monitoring the situation, updating our resources and providing as much accurate information as we can while maintaining our focus on teaching and learning. As we navigate this together, please remember the best way to prevent illness is to practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into a tissue or your elbow, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Please find more facts, information, and links to additional resources on our website.