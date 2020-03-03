From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

The Department of Homeland Security office, located at 12500 Tukwila International Blvd. (map below), is closed for two weeks after an employee apparently contracted coronavirus after visiting a relative at the Life Care nursing facility in Kirkland.

Employees have been ordered to telework, if possible, in order to reduce the threat of community spread of the coronavirus.

At this time, the affected offices will remain closed for 14 days, and all employees have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Signage has been posted at the building.

“We made this decision to close the offices because an employee had visited a family member at the Life Care facility in Kirkland, Washington, before it was known that that facility was impacted by the coronavirus outbreak,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.

Though the employee did not report to work when they felt ill, officials are taking these steps, again, out of an abundance of caution.

“I’m pleased to report this employee embodied what it means to lead by example,” Wolf added. “The employee and their family took every precaution in following the guidance of public health officials. They stayed home from work when they felt ill. The family self-quarantined and reported the exposure and their condition to their employers and other officials.”