All Kent School District schools will be open on Wednesday, March 4.

“There is no confirmed case of the Covid-19 virus in KSD at this time,” the district said. “Cleaning and disinfecting of Kentwood and Covington will be complete this evening, both schools will be open tomorrow.”

Here’s more from KSDL

While information about COVID-19, Coronavirus is changing day-to-day, all schools in KSD will remain open unless there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student, staff member, or close contact as defined by the CDC. You can learn more about how we communicate school closures on our website.

We recognize this situation can raise fear and anxiety for both adults and children, please find facts, information, and links to additional resources on our website at http://bit.ly/39eIgct.