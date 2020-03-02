The Kent School District announced late Monday afternoon, Mar. 2, 2020, that both Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary School will continue to be closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, as we complete the thorough cleaning and disinfecting of both schools.
“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority,” the district said in a statement.
