From our sister site The B-Town (Burien) Blog:

BREAKING: A man in his 50s is being treated for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Highline Medical Center in Burien, Public Health – Seattle & King County reported on Monday morning, March 2, 2020.

Officials say that the victim had no known previous exposures to anyone with the virus, or links to the Kirkland cases. He is in stable but in critical condition, but had no underlying health conditions.

As of Monday morning, there are 14 confirmed cases in King County, including five deaths, and four cases in Snohomish County, including one death.

Fifty possible victims are being tested for coronavirus at a Kirkland nursing facility.

Multiple schools in the county – but no Highline Public Schools – were closed Monday for deep cleaning after potential exposure to the virus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also signed an Emergency Declaration, enabling the county to take extra steps to fight COVID-19. Among the first actions: purchasing a motel and setting up modular housing units on publicly-owned parking lots and other available land. This will be used to isolate patients in recovery as well as those in active treatment. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in a matter of days and available to Public Health by the end of the week. Location details will be made available when the transaction is complete.

In addition, King County will place modular units on public properties in locations throughout King County.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight to contain and mitigate this outbreak. King County is aligned and organized behind this common mission, with Public Health – Seattle & King County as our lead agency,” said Executive Constantine. “We will direct all available resources to help cities, health-care facilities, businesses, and families continue life as normally as possible. But our best strategies depend on millions of residents actively following established disease prevention guidelines.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this post as we gather more information (refresh page to see the latest).

Below is raw video of an 11 a.m. press conference held by the county:

For more info, click here: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/communicable-diseases/disease-control/novel-coronavirus.aspx