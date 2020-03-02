From our sister site The B-Town (Burien) Blog:

BREAKING : A man in his 50s is being treated for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Highline Medical Center in Burien, Public Health – Seattle & King County reported on Monday morning, March 2, 2020.

Officials say that the victim had no known previous exposures to anyone with the virus, or links to the Kirkland cases. He is in stable but in critical condition, but had no underlying health conditions.

As of Monday morning, there are 14 confirmed cases in King County, including five deaths, and four cases in Snohomish County, including one death.

Fifty possible victims are being tested for coronavirus at a Kirkland nursing facility.

Multiple schools in the county – but no Highline Public Schools – were closed Monday for deep cleaning after potential exposure to the virus.

King County Executive Dow Constantine also signed an Emergency Declaration, enabling the county to take extra steps to fight COVID-19. Among the first actions: purchasing a motel and setting up modular housing units on publicly-owned parking lots and other available land. This will be used to isolate patients in recovery as well as those in active treatment. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in a matter of days and available to Public Health by the end of the week. Location details will be made available when the transaction is complete.

In addition, King County will place modular units on public properties in locations throughout King County.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight to contain and mitigate this outbreak. King County is aligned and organized behind this common mission, with Public Health – Seattle & King County as our lead agency,” said Executive Constantine. “We will direct all available resources to help cities, health-care facilities, businesses, and families continue life as normally as possible. But our best strategies depend on millions of residents actively following established disease prevention guidelines.”

A new Washington call center can answer questions about the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), how it spreads and what to do if you have symptoms. Call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/0TY0wa293g — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 23, 2020 – Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. — Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) March 2, 2020 The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and we are closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19. Highline has no reports of Coronavirus exposure. All schools are open today. pic.twitter.com/c8YQ79zPx2 — Highline Schools (@HighlineSchools) March 2, 2020

This is a developing story, and we’ll update this post as we gather more information (refresh page to see the latest).

Below is raw video of an 11 a.m. press conference held by the county:

For more info, click here: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/health/communicable-diseases/disease-control/novel-coronavirus.aspx