The South Sound Charity Run will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Half Lion Public House in Kent.

Presented by the Kent Police Foundation & Half Lion, this will be a charity 5K & Kids Dash to and from The Half Lion Public House.

Proceeds from this year’s benefit will go towards funds for the Officer Diego Moreno WSU Scholarship Award.

For more info, or to sign up, click here: SouthSoundCharityRun.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/530814137508768/.

Half Lion Public House is located at 2019 W. Meeker Street: