Tickets are on sale now for the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Historic Downtown Kent Cider & Ale Trail, which will be held on Friday, March 20, from 6 – 9 p.m.

At least 12 cider and beer brewers will be participating at this 21+ fun event.

“Get acquainted with our small shops and enjoy fresh ingredients that provide the foundation for crisp, bold flavors that will entice the taste buds of beer lovers and cider aficionados alike.

“Galleries, merchants and sidewalks come alive and vibrant welcoming friends and neighbors to join in celebrating and cultivating vitality in charming historic downtown Kent.”

Tickets are $25 in advance, or $35 on the day of the event – so buy yours now:

CIDERIES & BREWERIES:

2 Towns Cider House Schilling Cider Half Lion Geaux Brewery Pike Brewing Puget Sound Cider Black Fleet Brewing Ghostfish Brewing Co. San Juan Seltzer Mac & Jacks Bellevue Brewing Greenwood Cider Co.



Come early and explore the diverse flavors of Kent on the downtown “food trail,” including Sushi, Thai, and Cajun, Afghan and bistros.

Live music by Alyssa Luhun, whose “Ariana Grande” style music is sure to please all.

Businesses and restaurants are open to the public during this event.

This is a free event; tasting requires tickets and you must be 21 over.

BYOB: Help us reduce waste, bring you own tasting glass or mug!

RAIN OR SHINE EVENT:

Ticket includes 10 tasting tickets Disposable glass.



CHECK IN – starts at 6 p.m.

Sweet Themes Bakery

317 W Meeker Street, Suite A

Kent, WA 98032



TICKETS AND INFO AT:

$25 adv/$35 day of event Buy tickets here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/aletrail



Proceeds from this event benefit the Kent Downtown Partnership and go towards future programs and projects in Historic Downtown Kent.

The Kent Downtown Partnerships is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to promote and enhance the vitality of downtown Kent through program and events that celebrate our unique and diverse culture.