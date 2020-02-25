Last August, the Kent City Council approved a new plastic bag ordinance, which will go into effect this Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Retail stores, including grocery stores, will no longer offer thin plastic bags at checkout. When stores provide large paper bags or thicker plastic bags at checkout, they will will charge $0.08 per bag. Stores keep 100% of the fee to offset the cost of providing the bags. This $0.08 fee does not apply to customers who receive WIC, TANF, SNAP or FAP benefits.

Some exceptions to the plastic bag restrictions apply – for example, plastic bags that protect produce will be allowed with no fee.

The city encourages residents to bring their own reusable bags to stores to prevent waste and avoid the $0.08 per bag fee. Free reusable bags are available at the city’s Customer Service counter (400 W. Gowe St.) and at upcoming bag giveaway events, while supplies last (one per household please).

Future bag giveaway events will be at:

Kent Station (417 Ramsay Way) – Tuesday, March 17: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. QFC (13304 SE 240 St.) – Friday, March 20: 3 – 5 p.m.



For more information about the restrictions, visit KentWA.gov/BringYourOwnBag, call 253-856-5589, or email [email protected].