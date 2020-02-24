Kent Police are reporting that one man was shot twice in a road rage incident near the Fred Meyer located at 102nd Ave and SE 240th Street in Kent (map below) on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say it started as a road rage incident as two cars drove west on 240th Street, then escalated until the suspect shot at the victim car somewhere near the Fred Meyer.

No suspects are identified but the case is ongoing.