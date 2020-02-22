Sen. Mona Das (D-Kent) will be holding a Town Hall this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at Green River College’s main campus in Auburn (map below).

“This is a time for community members to come ask questions, voice their ideas, and hear about what my colleagues and I have been up to in Olympia on behalf of our wonderful state,” Das said. I so hope to see you there!”

Child care will be provided. Free on-campus parking is available Reachable by bus routes 164 and 181.



Green River College’s main campus is located at 12401 SE 320th St, Auburn, WA 98092: