The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its first-ever ‘Leading Women Leading the Way Summit’ on Friday, April 17, 2020.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the ShoWare Center Heritage Club.

Learn from an inspiring panel of speakers Network with local professional women Celebrate the recipient of the “Leading Woman Leading the Way” Award Presented by Mayor Dana Ralph Leave empowered, informed and engaged in supporting women in the workforce Learn how women can outwardly support and be a sponsor of other women to help close the wage gap



TICKETS:

VIP Tickets: $99 (includes an initial one-hour consultation plus 25% oft Chamber membership for the first year)

General Admission Tickets: $75

Exhibitor Tables: $125

“If you have questions to ask our panel of experts about women in the workplace, the wage gap, being a sponsor of other women or any other topic that can help us thrive in the workplace please send them to [email protected]!