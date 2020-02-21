The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding its first-ever ‘Leading Women Leading the Way Summit’ on Friday, April 17, 2020.
This event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the ShoWare Center Heritage Club.
- Learn from an inspiring panel of speakers
- Network with local professional women
- Celebrate the recipient of the “Leading Woman Leading the Way” Award Presented by Mayor Dana Ralph
- Leave empowered, informed and engaged in supporting women in the workforce
- Learn how women can outwardly support and be a sponsor of other women to help close the wage gap
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE
Please call (253) 854-1770 or Send an Email
TICKETS:
- VIP Tickets: $99 (includes an initial one-hour consultation plus 25% oft Chamber membership for the first year)
- General Admission Tickets: $75
- Exhibitor Tables: $125
“If you have questions to ask our panel of experts about women in the workplace, the wage gap, being a sponsor of other women or any other topic that can help us thrive in the workplace please send them to [email protected]!
More info here.
