A fire burned at a commercial paper shredding facility located at 18700 East Valley Highway in Kent (map below) on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Puget Sound Fire said that first responders on the scene saw smoke from the building, with the fire possibly contained to a piece of machinery.

Firefighters confirmed that the blaze was confined to a machine and was extinguished. The cause is being investigated.

There were no injuries.

“Based on the nature of the business and the initial report the call was upgraded to include additional resources,” Puget Sound Fire said. “Because of the location, units responded from Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, and Tukwila FD.”

“Because we all train and work together on a regular basis, it was just another day on the job. As the South King County Fire Training Consortium says ‘Unified Training for Regional Excellence.’ Another example of the multi-agency response to provide the best service to our communities.”

In Aug., 2018, a fire hit the same facility – read our previous coverage here.