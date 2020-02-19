From our friends at the Kent Police Department:

We’ve done “Coffee with the Chief”, now we are switching things up for an evening edition with “Vino with the 5-0”. Please mark your calendars and join us on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 5 – 7 p.m. for an evening of casual conversation over light appetizers at Reds Wine Bar.

There is no set agenda, just an opportunity to chat it up and ask the questions you have wanted to ask our officers.

Please feel free to reach out to Community Education Coordinator Maureen McCaughan at [email protected] if you have any questions regarding this event.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/213747266332282/

Reds Wine Bar is located at 321 Ramsay Way #110: