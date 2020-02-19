Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire are investigating a serious, fatality car vs semi truck collision at S. 212th Street and Orillia Road S. in Kent (map below) on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020.
Orillia Road will be closed in both directions between S. 200th Street and 42nd Ave S. for an undetermined time.
“Please avoid the area and take alternate routes,” police said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
We're investigating a serious collision at S 212th/Orillia Rd S. Orillia Rd will be closed in both directions between S 200th St and 42nd Ave S for undetermined time. Road closure updates will be provided as they become available. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Ylx9Dsd79v
— Kent Police (@kentpd) February 19, 2020
Fire is clearing scene. Kent PD will remain on scene. Road will be closed for several hours for single fatality investigation.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 19, 2020
Orillia road closed at S212 st in Kent for serious accident investigation of car vs semi pic.twitter.com/72JGWoUnY2
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 19, 2020
Puget Sound Fire on location with PD of serious vehicle accident at S 212 st and Orillia rd in Kent. Expect traffic impact in area.
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) February 19, 2020
City of Kent, WA Traffic Alert: S 212th St/ Orillia Rd S Closed due to Traffic Accident https://t.co/lLbATaAgd4 @cityofkent
— Public Works (@KentPublicWorks) February 19, 2020
