Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire are investigating a serious, fatality car vs semi truck collision at S. 212th Street and Orillia Road S. in Kent (map below) on Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020.

Orillia Road will be closed in both directions between S. 200th Street and 42nd Ave S. for an undetermined time.

“Please avoid the area and take alternate routes,” police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.