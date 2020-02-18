A bill sponsored by Sen. Mona Das (D-Kent) passed this week by the state Senate would reduce pollution by prohibiting the sale and distribution of most expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) products.

The bill passed on a vote of 29-19 and now heads to the House for consideration.

“Styrofoam is a toxic material that we simply cannot reuse or recycle. It’s bad for our planet and it’s bad for people,” said Sen. Mona Das (D-Kent), who sponsored Senate Bill 6213. “I was proud to sponsor legislation to ban single-use plastics for the same reason I am proud to sponsor this ban of Styrofoam. It’s a step toward environmental stewardship, it’s good for local economies, and it’s an important part of giving our kids and grandkids a healthy, clean earth.”

Effective June 1, 2022, this bill would prohibit the sale, manufacture and distribution of Styrofoam-type food service products, coolers and packaging materials in or into the state of Washington. Food service products include food containers, plates, clamshells and hot and cold beverage cups.

It exempts packaging for raw, uncooked or butchered meat, fish and poultry, as well as packaging for seafood, vegetables, fruit and egg cartons. It also exempts Styrofoam products used to transport or store biological materials such as medicals items. Wholesale or retail establishments who use Styrofoam coolers to transport perishable items are also exempted from this prohibition.

“Styrofoam foodware with food waste attached is not recyclable and is a major problem for our recycling facilities,” said Heather Trim, executive director of Zero Waste Washington. “We hope Washington will ultimately join the three other states that have passed similar laws.”

Alyssa Barton of Puget SoundKeeper Alliance said, “Soundkeeper cleaned up over 10,000 pounds of trash in 2019, including a significant amount of Styrofoam products and pieces. We support this bill, which will help prevent Styrofoam marine debris by stopping pollution at its source.”

Das, following the bill’s first public hearing, said, “Putting this legislation together was a team effort. Industry leaders, environmental advocates, and concerned communities all had a seat at the table. Some of the most powerful testimony came from a couple bright fifth graders from my district, who spoke about the toxicity and unsustainable nature of Styrofoam.

“This bill takes measurable steps in the right direction while being sensitive to the needs of local economies and industries. It was shaped by so many voices, from start to finish.

“Ultimately, this policy will reduce the impact of Styrofoam production on our finite, nonrenewable resources and its impact on wildlife, and keeps our state on track with the growing number of cities and states that have passed Styrofoam bans.”

Sen. Mona Das, D-Kent, represents the 47th Legislative District, which includes Kent, Auburn, Covington, Fairwood, Lake Morton-Berrydale, Lakeland North, Maple Heights-Lake Desire, and Shadow Lake.