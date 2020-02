MISSING TEEN : 16-year-old Asia Wilbon is missing out of Kent.

She was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in the West Hill area.

Asia is 5’3″, approx. 130lbs and is likely wearing black clothing. She has black hair, pulled into a bun (see photos below).

If you know anything regarding Asia’s disappearance or whereabouts please contact the Kent Police Department at 253-852-2121; Case # KP2105.