All are invited to join the Kent Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at their Membership Luncheon with featured guest Speaker Mayor Dana Ralph.

Mayor Ralph will give a business and economic update for the city.

The luncheon will be held at Green River College’s campus at Kent Station (map below), from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Ralph is a lifelong resident of Kent, representing the fourth generation of her family to call Kent home. She first entered government about 15 years ago when she volunteered to serve on the Land USE and Planning Board and the Kent Arts Commission.

NOTE : We hope to stream the Mayor’s speech live on our Facebook page – please “Like” us here to get an alert for when we’re live.

Fees/Admission:

$25 for members $30 for non-members $35 day of the event

