It’s not really a huge surprise, given their recent expansion efforts and hints (“it is out of this world!”), but Mayor Dana Ralph’s 2020 ‘State of the City’ address will be held at Blue Origin on Thursday, March 5.

This FREE, open event will run from 6 – 8 p.m., and the Mayor will deliver her speech on stage in front of a life size, massive, lunar lander.

“Want to see the amazing building where they are building rockets heading to space?

Want to hear the future of Kent?

Join us!”

NOTE : We are hoping to live stream the Mayor’s speech online, so be sure to “Like” us on Facebook here to get an alert for when we’re live!

Blue Origin is located at 21601 76th Ave S.: