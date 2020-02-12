Kent’s next FREE Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 at Hogan Park.

This event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Each spring, summer and fall the City of Kent hosts a FREE recycling collection event that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items that are not normally accepted at the curb.

“Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected at the event will be reused or recycled!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/272872960351780/ and here.

Download a PDF flier on what’s allowed here.

Hogan Park is located at 24400 Russell Road: