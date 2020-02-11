From our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership:

CALL TO ARTISTS and CRAFTSPEOPLE

Historic Kent Art Walk

WHAT: Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking artists to participate in the 2020 Art Walks Series. This is a free community event, open to all ages. Art Walks run from 5-8 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of the month, June-September.

WHEN: 3rd Thursdays June – September, June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17, 5:00 – 8:00 pm

INFO: We are looking for talented artists with a variety of price-points, mediums and focuses. Fine artists and those who make handmade goods are welcome to apply.

Priority will be given to those who apply early, and those whose art and product closely fits in with the vision of the Art Walk. Artists will be provided with a space to represent and sell their work at one or more of these monthly events. Some artists will be paired with a local business, others given space in common areas in Downtown Kent; all artists must provide their own table and/or fixtures. Outdoor spaces will be available; weather dependent. Artists are required to be completely set-up in their space by 5pm on event nights and remain until the event closes at 8 p.m. Dates can be found in the application. Artists in actions! We are looking for art production, demonstrations and art making onsite is also desired. Artists are responsible for handling their own sales, whether cash or card. A booth fee of $10 per month is due upon invitation to that month’s event. There is no application fee.



To apply, please request an application and submit to [email protected].

Deadline for applications is April 15, 2019. Applications will be juried by a team of local artists, and acceptances and additional details will be sent out by May 1.

For more information of questions, please contact Erica Carew at (253)813-6976 or [email protected]