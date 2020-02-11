From our friends at the Kent Downtown Partnership:
CALL TO ARTISTS and CRAFTSPEOPLE
Historic Kent Art Walk
WHAT: Kent Downtown Partnership is seeking artists to participate in the 2020 Art Walks Series. This is a free community event, open to all ages. Art Walks run from 5-8 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of the month, June-September.
WHEN: 3rd Thursdays June – September, June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17, 5:00 – 8:00 pm
INFO: We are looking for talented artists with a variety of price-points, mediums and focuses. Fine artists and those who make handmade goods are welcome to apply.
- Priority will be given to those who apply early, and those whose art and product closely fits in with the vision of the Art Walk.
- Artists will be provided with a space to represent and sell their work at one or more of these monthly events. Some artists will be paired with a local business, others given space in common areas in Downtown Kent; all artists must provide their own table and/or fixtures. Outdoor spaces will be available; weather dependent.
- Artists are required to be completely set-up in their space by 5pm on event nights and remain until the event closes at 8 p.m. Dates can be found in the application.
- Artists in actions! We are looking for art production, demonstrations and art making onsite is also desired.
- Artists are responsible for handling their own sales, whether cash or card.
- A booth fee of $10 per month is due upon invitation to that month’s event. There is no application fee.
To apply, please request an application and submit to [email protected].
Deadline for applications is April 15, 2019. Applications will be juried by a team of local artists, and acceptances and additional details will be sent out by May 1.
For more information of questions, please contact Erica Carew at (253)813-6976 or [email protected]
